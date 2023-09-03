Dubbo's Motorfest roared into action over the Father's Day weekend, leaving enthusiasts and spectators in awe.
With over 6000 attendees and a display of more than 1000 cars and bikes, the event surpassed all expectations on Saturday, September 2.
Organiser Nick Pahlow said the "massive" event was "outstanding".
The anticipation for such a massive turnout was palpable among the organisers, who had hoped the event would be popular.
"We expected that we could get to that number but we're still surprised we managed to achieve it," he said.
"We sort of thought that if it went well, and we had good weather we would, that's why we chose it for Father's Day weekend."
The event featured a concourse arena and vendor stands that garnered significant attention.
Mr Pahlow said there were a lot of high-end quality cars that Dubbo residents had never seen before.
Enthusiasts and attendees were not shy about expressing their satisfaction to the organisers, with Mr Pahlow saying they received some positive feedback.
"We got very good, positive feedback but we also had a few bruises with not enough food vendors, which was expected when you get big numbers like that," he said.
"But positive feedback was on the quality of the vehicles, the quality of the show overall, how it was organised, and the reasonable prices through the gate - the whole lot."
When asked about the possibility of hosting the event again next year, Mr Pahlow was resolute, saying, "100 per cent we will be able to do it again next year."
Mr Pahlow took a moment to express gratitude to the sponsors and volunteers who made the event possible.
"The committee and organisers would like to thank all the sponsors for their support and in-kind contributions, as well as all the volunteers who dedicated their time and effort to make this event a resounding success," he said.
