Five Questions With... Centric Movement Clinic founder Rose Prout

This week, we've asked the founder of Centric Movement Clinic Rosalie Prout to share a little bit about herself and her business.
Ms Prout is an accredited exercise physiologist and pilates instructor.
She grew up in Gilgandra and although she's worked in Canberra and London, she returned to the central west in 2010.
Why did you start the Centric Movement Clinic?
Centric Movement Clinic opened in 2018. After 15 plus years teaching pilates and exercise physiology the next step in my career was to open my own business.
What do you most enjoy about your job?
My job is very rewarding. I enjoy working with my clients/patients by helping them achieve their goals and improve their quality of life.
You obviously have a passion for exercise, why do you think it's so important?
EXERCISE IS THE MOST UNDER UTILISED TOOL FOR THE TREATMENT AND MANAGEMENT OF SO MANY HEALTH CONDITIONS.
Next week is Women's Health Week, what message do you have for women looking to improve their health?
Exercise has numerous benefits to mental and physical health. There is a greater need for women to exercise in perimenopause and menopause due to the decline of estrogen levels and the effects this has in the body. Exercise has become effective in treating and managing PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), endometriosis, inflammation, pain, weight, and mental health symptoms.
There really isn't a reason not to exercise.
Exercise physiologists are university trained professionals who can prescribe exercise to people with health conditions. I highly recommend anyone who is not exercising, to seek assistance to start.
Come down to our Women's Health Expo next week and speak one of our exercise physiologists.
What does the future hold for you?
My two young girls have inherited my love for exercise and sport. My future will be driving them around the countryside to compete in many sporting competitions.
