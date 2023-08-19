Five questions with... medical student Jan Morgiewicz

Studying in Dubbo is incredible and it is an absolute privilege to be here. I can't imagine anywhere else I'd rather be! We have an amazing relationship with all the admin staff at the School of Rural Health and it's really like a big family. All the doctors and nurses that tutor us are also fantastic, and really go above and beyond in making sure our education is the best it can be (and better than in Sydney reckon!) I tell anyone who is even remotely interested to apply to Dubbo, it's such a fantastic town with so much going for it!

