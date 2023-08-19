Five questions with... medical student Jan Morgiewicz

This week for Five Questions With... we're chatting with Jan Morgiewicz.
Mr Morgiewicz is a second year medical student at The University of Sydney's School of Rural Health in Dubbo.
Why did you decide to study medicine?
I decided to study medicine during COVID, when I was called back to Wodonga as an emergency receptionist for my mum's practice. What I thought was going to be a short time back home turned into over a year, and during that time I came to realise how much I loved regional lifestyle and the need for doctors in the country. When I heard about an end-to-end rural medical program in Dubbo, I applied right away!
What does a typical day look like for you?
I try to fit in a lot! A typical day would be a few hours at uni or the hospital for some classes, maybe watching a few lectures and doing my flashcard decks in between. On quieter days I love to go to Dubbo Golf Course and fit in a sneaky nine holes (And I'm proud to say I just got my first ever birdie on hole 26!). I'm also a keen runner and I'm currently training for the Dubbo Stampede which I'm super stoked for.
What's it been like studying in Dubbo as opposed to somewhere like Sydney?
Studying in Dubbo is incredible and it is an absolute privilege to be here. I can't imagine anywhere else I'd rather be! We have an amazing relationship with all the admin staff at the School of Rural Health and it's really like a big family. All the doctors and nurses that tutor us are also fantastic, and really go above and beyond in making sure our education is the best it can be (and better than in Sydney reckon!) I tell anyone who is even remotely interested to apply to Dubbo, it's such a fantastic town with so much going for it!
Where are you hoping to end up when you're finished studying?
The whole reason I applied to Dubbo was because the program was here the whole time. Seeing the need for doctors of all types in Dubbo has been really eye opening, and I am certain I want to work in the country long term!
How can we attract more doctors to regional areas?
I think the best way to attract doctors to regional areas is to make more training places available out here. It's hard to get people who want to work in the country to stay in the country when for part of their training they have to spend long stints in the capital cities. Hopefully in the coming years we will see some progress and get doctors to where they are needed most!
