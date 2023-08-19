Daily Liberal
Home/News/Health

Five questions with... medical student Jan Morgiewicz

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
August 20 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week for Five Questions With... we're chatting with Jan Morgiewicz.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.