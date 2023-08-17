Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Jonty Busch is starring for the Sutherland Sharks FC

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated August 17 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jonty Busch may be carving up for the Sutherland Sharks FC right now but he still has bigger goals in mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.