Jonty Busch may be carving up for the Sutherland Sharks FC right now but he still has bigger goals in mind.
The Dubbo footballer has been excellent this season for the Sharks in the National Premier Leagues (NPL) NSW competition.
Taking on the best players in the state each week, Busch has taken his game to a whole new level.
A Dubbo Bulls junior, Busch has ambitious to possibly make it all the way to the A-League.
While it would be a great achievement, the Dubbo junior knows there is still work to be done first.
"One day hopefully, I just need to get a bit more consistent next year," he said.
"Hopefully I can keep showing what I can do because someone is always watching."
Taking on former A-League players most weeks, the Sharks attacker admitted he doesn't get too starstruck.
"There are a lot of people of have played A-League and a lot who have been in the season that have dropped down," he said.
"There are also a few people getting picked up into the A-League as well. There are a few players that you do recognise but I think if you think about it too much that's where the problems begin.
"If you don't think about it too much and believe you could get to the A-League yourself then they are just normal players.
"It is good taking on some of the best players in Australia."
Busch was named in the NPL team of the week only a month ago, confirming his status as an emerging talent.
At the NPL level, most players have had a football at their feet since they could walk.
However, Busch believes his Dubbo upbringing has paved the way for his transition to Sydney.
"It's more the physical side of things, when you play back in Dubbo against men it is physical," he said.
"It definitely prepared me for the physical side of things down here for sure, when you come up against people you aren't as worried about how big they or anything like that because you've done it before.
"If I just did juniors and didn't play seniors I'd definitely be feeling different."
The Sharks currently sit 13th on the NPL ladder, with eight wins this season.
Fortunately, Busch and his teammate will face the bottom-placed Northbridge Bulls Academy this weekend in their second-last match of the season.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
