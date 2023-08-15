Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Cost of Living

NCOSS survey reveals bill stress in the Far West and Orana region

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 15 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost half of low income households in the region are struggling to pay their bills on time, new research into the cost of living crisis reveals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.