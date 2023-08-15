Almost half of low income households in the region are struggling to pay their bills on time, new research into the cost of living crisis reveals.
According to a new study by the NSW Council of Social Services (NCOSS), 45 per cent of low income households in the Far West and Orana region - which includes Dubbo - were unable to pay their utility bills on time in the last 12 months.
The research - undertaken by the University of Technology Sydney - also revealed 59 per cent of financially disadvantaged households in the region have no money set aside for emergencies.
Further, 25 per cent reported being unable to travel for essential reasons due to cost, 25 per cent reported using 'Buy Now Pay Later' for essentials three or more times in the last year and 20 per cent reported going without prescribed medication or healthcare.
NCOSS CEO Joanna Quilty said the survey reveals just how tough life is for low income households in Far West and Orana.
"These figures are stark and show the extent to which households are being hammered on multiple fronts," Ms Quilty said.
"These are households who, in the main, are working and who are doing everything they can to cut costs and keep their heads above water.
But the compounding effects of COVID-19, sky-high inflation, successive disasters and flatlining wages have had a devastating impact - pushing many to breaking point."
For this year's cost of living survey NCOSS engaged 1,134 NSW residents through an online survey, 23 focus groups and interviews.
"We knew things were bad, but this is the worst we've seen in many years. And the impacts are showing through the increased stress and strain that relationships are under and families are experiencing," Ms Quilty said.
"People are hanging on by a knife edge - savings have been eaten away, the use of Buy Now Pay Later is more prevalent and borrowing from family and friends is a growing necessity."
Speaking to researchers, one couple from the Far West and Orana region said the cost of living pressures were putting a strain on their relationship.
"There's lots of fighting about money. We cannot afford to buy school clothes or birthday presents. We cannot even afford a decent meal," they said.
It wasn't only families with kids struggling, those in the region without additional mouths to feed were also doing it tough.
"If prices for daily living plus mortgage, and all the usual bills keep rising there will be no alternative but to sell the house," an older single respondent said.
The NCOSS is calling on the NSW government to tackle the underlying causes of the cost-of-living crisis and provide immediate relief for struggling households.
They are asking the government to permanently increase low income energy bill vouchers to $2,000 per year, build an additional 5,000 social housing residences each year, improve conditions and protections for NSW renters and strengthen the social service sector.
"The NSW government cannot quickly solve this crisis, but it can alleviate its most extreme impacts and help those who are doing everything they can to survive but have nothing left to give," Ms Quilty said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.