Dubbo to host Women's NSW Open Regional Qualifying Series

By Dugald Saunders
August 14 2023 - 4:00pm
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders and Australian professional golfer Grace Kim. Picture supplied.
Dubbo will host some of the best women golfers from Australia and the European Tour from March 10th to 12th next year, as part of the inaugural Women's NSW Open Regional Qualifying Series leading into the Women's NSW Open on the Central Coast at the end of March.

