BATHURST Giants will enter this Saturday's big AFL Central West senior women's clash against the Dubbo Demons in an ideal way after dispatching the Orange Tigers in Saturday's Katrina Hobby Memorial Shield.
The Giants held onto top spot on the ladder thanks to a 16-8-104 to 1-3-9 victory over the Tigers.
Giants' experienced trio of captain Katie Kennedy, Olivia Johnston and Elise Gullifer kicked 14 goals between them and didn't allow the Tigers to kick a goal of their own until the last quarter.
It was a pleasing game for Steve Mann to watch as his team gets set for the big Demons clash, a match which will decide which side finishes with the minor premiership.
"At the moment we're playing as a team very well so we're really looking forward to the next few weeks," he said.
"It was a good game, and I don't think the scoreline reflected how good the game was. Orange are always a tough side to beat.
"The two encounters we've had [with DUbbo] so far have been very close so this will be an important game for us, since it will decide who finishes on top, and we'll have a lot of work to do to get it done.
"Finishing first means you avoid an extra game - which brings a risk of injury - and it's always nice to have that week off."
Bathurst Bushrangers had a tougher time of things in their trip up to Dubbo on Saturday.
The stakes were low heading into the game for the Lady Bushies, who can't move up or down from third spot on the ladder with two rounds in hand, but there was still plenty of determination among the camp to play the game out until the end.
Coach Pat Fisher was thankful to the Demons players and staff for helping the contest to go ahead.
"We travelled a bit light on numbers so Dubbo lent us a few players. A big shout out to them for that," he said.
"We've got a good relationship with [coach] Peter [Martinoli] and the Dubbo girls so it was great to go over and have a game and continue to develop.
"We're not too concerned about the result. We'll be playing finals footy. It's now all eyes on the Giants and Demons game to see who we'll be playing in finals.
"We had a few out with injury so we rested them up and they'll be back for the last game of the regular season against the Giants. We've got a bye this weekend so that will be a big help."
Mikaela Cullen led the way for the Demons with three goals.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
