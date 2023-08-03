Volunteers are being asked to return backstage to keep the community-run Wellington Eisteddfod going.
The Eisteddfod has recently [Tuesday, August 1] wrapped-up another action packed year of drama, dance and music from school-aged performers at the Wellington Civic Centre.
But there was only one thing missing - the volunteers.
Board member Pip Smith said getting enough people to donate their time to run the event is "very difficult", considering the scale of the eisteddfod, which hosted 2000 children in 2023.
"It runs for 21 days and that's a big commitment for a group of volunteers," Ms Smith told the Daily Liberal.
The number of volunteers and board members who are available to attend the eisteddfod has been declining since COVID.
"People seem to be too busy which is understandable - people have to go to work," Ms Smith said.
However, with the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes, people are needed more than ever before to keep the show running.
"There is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes - it can be quite time consuming. You do need a good team around you. We have a good team, we just don't have many," Ms Smith said.
The number of people interested in volunteering in the vocal and instrumental section, as well as the speech and drama section, has declined in particular.
"These days kids have so many different opportunities - AFL, netball, squash ... everyone's a lot more spread out. You lose volunteers," Ms Smith said.
"For the eisteddfod we need a minimum per day of seven people per session, and there are three sessions per day, so that's 21 volunteers per day. That takes its toll ... If everyone did one or two sessions they'd have it covered."
Ms Smith said it's up to the next generation of parents to get involved in the event to keep it going.
"We need the next generation to step up if they want this event in Wellington," she said.
During the 2023 eisteddfod, only half the committee members were able to give their time.
"I don't want to resign but I don't want to go ahead with a committee of eight that only four people can do [the eisteddfod]," Ms Smith said.
The committee for the new year will be voted on at the general meeting in November, and Ms Smith said she was "concerned" not enough people would put their hands up.
The annual Wellington Eisteddfod brings joy to thousands of children and parents from as far and wide as Dubbo, Lithgow, Blue Mountains, Gulgong, Orange, Mudgee, Cobar and Narromine.
"It's so fantastic. The dance students backstage are so polite and kind and excited. It's spectacular, the dancing," Ms Smith said.
"Even [on Wednesday, August 2] we had the school music, speeches, all the kids got up and sang songs, and all the parents came ... It's packed to the rafters with parents, grandparents, friends, all watching ...
"To see the talent - the kids getting up and having a go, what that does for their confidence. The schools are very supportive and we need to build that up again. The teachers love it. There's not a lot of eisteddfods in the central west - it's quite unique."
Ms Smith's message to potential volunteers?
"Come along and be a part of our committee. It's a wonderful event. You make some great friends. It's just a wonderful opportunity to give back to our town for our town, for the people. "
To find out more, call Pip Smith on 0447 453 665.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
