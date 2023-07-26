Dubbo's very own talented artist, Gill Pedrana, is set to captivate art enthusiasts and the local community with her latest exhibition titled 'KIND.'
The week-long showcase at Art Club studio presents a collection of abstract paintings that signify a creative departure from her previous works but offer a powerful message of joy and kindness.
Ms Pedrana's previous art had a strong focus on environmental themes, featuring native and threatened species as well as urban landscapes, delving into the fragility of Australia's ecosystem.
However, her latest series of abstract paintings presents a fresh perspective, employing emotional expression and vibrant rhythms with the paintbrush.
The artist describes the process of creating this new body of work as "freeing and therapeutic."
After undergoing shoulder surgery in 2021, she had to use her non-dominant hand for a period, which led her to explore the path of abstraction. With her shoulder fully healed, she delved into the creation of 'KIND' using her dominant hand and letting her intuition guide her brushstrokes.
The paintings in 'KIND' emanate exuberance and positive energy, as Ms Pedrana aims to evoke joy and happiness in all those who behold her creations.
"With all the grief in the world in recent times, man-made and natural occurrences, I needed to do something different," she said.
"I wanted to create something warm and welcoming, to celebrate the goodness of life and the simple kindness that humans are capable of expressing."
To begin her abstract masterpieces, Ms Pedrana starts with a blank canvas, making intuitive marks with graphite and bold brushstrokes filled with energetic colours. The result is a blend of hues and layered textures, conveying a sense of depth and emotion that goes beyond words.
Although Ms Pedrana's past work has focused on themes like threatened species and introduced creatures that harm the environment, her new series reflects her desire to bring forth positivity in the world through her art.
Even her impressive mural work, like the one at the Dubbo Visitor Information Centre, has previously highlighted ecological concerns, but with 'KIND,' she steers in a different direction, exploring the beauty of abstraction.
The official opening of the 'KIND' exhibition will take place at ArtClub studio on Thursday, July 27, at 6pm.
The public will have the opportunity to view and experience Ms Pedrana's transformational artworks until Thursday, August 3.
As visitors immerse themselves in this vibrant display of colour and emotion, Gill hopes her paintings will inspire feelings of goodness, happiness, and kindness.
Ms Pedrana will be offering a one day abstract workshop at The Art Club Studio on Saturday, August 5 for Dubbo residents. If interested you can contact Jack Randell at hello@artclubdub.com.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
