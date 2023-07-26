Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo artist Gill Pedrana to exhibit 'KIND' paintings

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated July 26 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo's very own talented artist, Gill Pedrana, is set to captivate art enthusiasts and the local community with her latest exhibition titled 'KIND.'

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.