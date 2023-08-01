Daily Liberal
Operation Christmas Child kicks off in Dubbo for 2023

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
August 1 2023
In the spirit of giving and spreading joy during the holiday season, Sylvia Paice, the Regional Coordinator of Operation Christmas Child, continues her mission of delivering happiness to underprivileged children in need.

