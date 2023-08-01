In the spirit of giving and spreading joy during the holiday season, Sylvia Paice, the Regional Coordinator of Operation Christmas Child, continues her mission of delivering happiness to underprivileged children in need.
Ms Paice who has been involved with the project for more than two decades, is passionate about the idea of giving back to children in war-torn countries and areas facing hardships.
Operation Christmas Child, run by Samaritan's Purse, is a program that collects shoe boxes filled with new items and delivers them to children in various regions, particularly those affected by conflicts and crises.
The shoe boxes, packed with love and care, often contain toys, school supplies, hygiene items, and other essentials that these children might not otherwise receive.
The primary focus of the program is to reach out to children in countries near Australia, such as Cambodia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and the Solomon Islands. However, Ms Paice revealed that it also extends its reach to other locations facing hardships.
With unwavering dedication, Ms Paice has been a part of Operation Christmas Child since her daughter started school, translating to approximately 23 to 24 years of service. Over the past 15 years, she has taken on the role of coordinator and database manager, overseeing the program's progress in her region.
One of the most memorable experiences for Ms Paice has been travelling to Cambodia and Vietnam to personally hand out shoe boxes to the eager and grateful children. Seeing the impact of the gifts firsthand has fuelled her commitment to the cause.
"It's a real buzz," she said.
"We have so much, and they've got nothing, so it's a good thing to give back. The look on their faces and the heartfelt 'thank yous' make it all worth it."
The program's impact extends beyond just the recipient children. Ms Paice emphasised that the shoe boxes don't just bring joy to individual families but also uplift entire communities. The positive ripple effect of these simple gifts is heartwarming, inspiring, and motivating for Ms Paice and her team to keep going year after year.
Operation Christmas Child is a community-driven initiative, and the support from various organisations and individuals in Dubbo has been tremendous. Last year, the program collected over 1200 shoe boxes, and Ms Paice is hopeful for even greater success this year.
"We've had wonderful support from local public schools, Christian schools, community groups, and church groups," she said.
"People from all walks of life come together to make this happen, and it's truly heartening."
Despite facing challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted last year's numbers, Ms Paice remains optimistic about the program's future. She encourages anyone willing to get involved and help spread the joy of giving to consider packing a shoe box for a child in need.
"It's not a very big thing to do, but it makes an enormous difference in these children's lives," she said.
"If you're considering donating locally, think about the impact you can make by participating in Operation Christmas Child. What you put in the box is exactly what that child will receive, and that's something very special."
The deadline for dropping off the shoe boxes is usually in September, with boxes available now at the Emmanuel Care Centre and a Christian bookshop in Talbragar Street. Those interested can also visit the program's website at OperationChristmasChild.org.au for more information and resources.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
