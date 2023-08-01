Do you have information that could help solve a decades-old mystery?
This Missing Persons Week, police are renewing their call for information over a number of disappearances for which friends, loved ones and the community have not received closure.
The annual week of action, which takes place over the first week of August, raises awareness about missing persons around Australia. The theme of this year's campaign is, "Can You Solve The Case".
James Hunter was a Newcastle resident but often travelled to work at rural properties in Dubbo, Mendooran and Dunedoo and was also known to frequent Walgett and Lightning Ridge where he would mine for opals.
His family last saw him in person in December 2019 in the Newcastle area and he told them he was heading to Lightning Ridge. He was last seen at a pharmacy on Macquarie Street in Dubbo on Friday, February 28, 2020 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Harry Youl - who had recently moved to Dubbo from Victoria with his family - was last seen leaving his place of work for a lunch break on the August 2, 1990. He failed to return and left behind personal belongings, he has not been seen or heard from since.
Born in 1937, Mr Youl would now be 86. He's described as being of caucasian appearance and 170 centimetres tall and had a thin build, grey hair and blue eyes.
On the day of his disappearance Mr Youl's wife found a note in his car suggesting he may have taken his own life.
Robert Dickie, a 71-year-old retired farmer, was last seen at about 6:00pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2016. He left his Wattle Road home in Elong Elong on foot and did not return so was reported missing. He has not been seen or heard from since which police and family say is "out of character".
Robert is described as being caucasian in appearance and 174 centimetres tall. He has a thin build, grey hair, handlebar style grey mustache and beard and a large number of tattoos covering his body.
Mr Dickie is a frequent visitor to Dubbo and has ties to the Mudgee and Gulgong area, he's known by locals for his distinctive late model red Mustang and interest in car shows.
A woman who pled not guilty to the alleged murder of Mr Dickie will appear in Dubbo court on August 14.
Elsie Grace Tonini was last seen in 1983 at approximately 7:00pm on Wednesday, May 4 by an attendant of a motel she was staying at overnight in the Peak Hill area. Elsie has not been seen or heard from since this date.
At the time of her disappearance, Ms Tonini was described as standing 160 centimetres tall with a medium build, greying light brown hair and fair complexion. Ms Tonini would now be aged 99 years old.
Peak Hill man Max William Day left his home on January ,7 2017 with very few personal belongings on him. His car, a green Ford Fairmont, was found abandoned in Forbes.
Later that month, on Wednesday, January 25, Mr Day was picked up hitch-hiking just outside of Forbes before being dropped off at the Gooloogong Caravan Park.
There was an unconfirmed sighting of Mr Day on Sunday February 5 at the truck stop on the Newell Highway, 10 kilometres north of Parkes. He appeared to be hitch-hiking. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Mr Day is described as being 170 centimetres tall, of medium build and has grey hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion.
A coronial inquest into the disappearance by Deputy State Coroner Derek Lee in 2020 determined Mr Day has most likely passed away.
Michelle Mills, aged 39, was last seen on August, 12, 2000 in the Mudgee area. Michelle has not been in contact with family or friends since this date. She is described as being only 140 centimetres tall and of caucasian appearance and had green eyes, fair skin and light hair.
Friends told police that Ms Mills was going through a difficult time following the breakdown of a number of relationships but it was "highly unlikely" she took her own life.
Police believe the disappearance of Ms Mills is most likely a case of murder, but her body has never been found. Ms Mills' bank card was used for up to nine months after her disappearance with transactions made in Mudgee, Cowra and Blayney.
There is a $100,000 reward on offer for any information which leads to a breakthrough in the case.
Judith Young was last seen unloading a mare at her home in Gunningbland, 25 kilometres west of Parkes on December 5, 1999. Her disappearance was reported by her brother in 2001.
Ms Young is described as being 160 centimetres and of solid build and has brown hair, blue eyes and fair complexion. She would be 63 today.
At the time of her disappearance Ms Young was also known by a number of aliases, including Judith Henry, Judith Boland and Judy Davis. She was involved in a number of business ventures including buying and selling horses, selling raffle tickets for charity organisations and managing country music bands.
An investigation into the disappearance by Deputy State Coroner Sharon Freund found Ms Young almost certainly "died in suspicious circumstances".
Bennett Dominick, known to friends as Ben, was last seen on Saturday, January 10, 2015 at a friend's camp at the Coocoran Opal Fields in Lightning Ridge. His partner and brother reported him missing three days later.
Mr Dominick's green, Ford Futura sedan was in bushland near a substation in Lightning Ridge but he has not been seen or in contact with family or friends. He is described as being 175 centimetres tall, of slim build and has fair hair, a fair complexion and a short stringy grey beard.
In June 2020, an inquest into Mr Dominick's disappearance found he had most likely died and the case was referred to the NSW Police Force's Unsolved Homicide Unit for further investigation.
"We believe there are people in the community who know something but are yet to speak with police," Central North Police District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Quigg, said.
"What I would say to these people is that Bennett's family deserve answers; do what is right and come forward to police."
James Earl Patrick Rice, then 66, was last seen when a neighbour dropped him off near his property in Condobolin on Tuesday, July 13, 1999.
Mr Rice is described as being of caucasian appearance and approximately 175 centimetres tall. He had an olive complexion, brown hair and brown eyes when he disappeared.
In 2006, a coronial inquest found Mr Rice had most likely passed away but the circumstances of his death remained a mystery. Police are treating the probable death as suspicious and established Strike Force Jungarra in September 2021 to investigate it.
"Mr Rice's family deserve to know what happened to him, to gain some closure," Central North Police District Commander Superintendent Tim Chinn said.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
