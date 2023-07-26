Dubbo residents are throwing their support behind their favourite businesses.
Voting is now open in the 2023 Dubbo Business Chamber Rhino Awards.
There are four people's choice categories: Dubbo's Favourite Hospitality Business, Dubbo's Favourite Tradie, Service with a Smile and Dubbo's Favourite Business.
"Voting opened at 8am [on Tuesday] and within the first 24 hours we had over 4000 votes already," Dubbo Business Chamber president Errin Williamson said.
"That's more than double what we had in the total voting for last year."
Ms Williamson said people were really keen to get out there and support their friends and family. But she encouraged the rest of Dubbo to cast their vote as well.
"Get out there and vote, support your friends, share the link and then get other people to vote," the chamber president said.
"It's such a great kudos for these people to be nominated and I think it's a really important way to support them."
Voting is now open and closes on August 25. Vote for your favourites via dubbochamber.com.au/peoples-choice.
Businesses also still have time to nominate for the other rhino award categories. The entries will close at midnight on Sunday, August 6.
Speaking at the launch of the 2023 Rhino Awards, Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson encouraged people to put in a nomination, even if it was just to get business owners thinking about their businesses and what they could continually improve upon.
He reminisced on what the business awards were like before the creation of the coveted Rhino Awards - a small ceremony at the RSL Club.
"When the Rhino's started suddenly the standard lifted incredibly...and each year it seems to jump again and every year the board comes up with something that's bigger and better than last year which is difficult," he said.
The finalists will be announced at a cocktail party at Taronga Western Plains Zoo on September 22. It will be followed by the awards night itself on October 20.
Awarded to a restaurant, cafe, function centre, pub, licensed club or caterer that demonstrates excellence in hospitality.
Awarded to Dubbo's most popular trade-based business (i.e. electrician, plumber, builder, painter, hairdresser, beautician, chef, pastry chef, mechanic, baker etc *not limited to) as voted by the public. Male or female.
Awarded to Dubbo's most popular employee, as voted by the public.
Awarded to Dubbo's most popular business, as voted by the public.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
