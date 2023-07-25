Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Stories of Village Life to record Geurie, Wongarbon stories

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 25 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Geurie and Wongarbon residents are being asked to participate in an oral history project telling stories of life in small communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.