Geurie and Wongarbon residents are being asked to participate in an oral history project telling stories of life in small communities.
Do you have stories, memories, or reflections to share about life in your small town, perhaps growing up there as a child, or maybe doing business there as an adult, or even moving there from somewhere else?
The Western Plains Cultural Centre wants to hear from you for the inaugural Stories of Village Life project which the curators anticipate will be rolled-out to other small communities across the Dubbo local government area.
Local Studies Officer Simone Taylor said Stories of Village Life will use oral recordings to capture the living histories of village residents to preserve voices and stories for generations to come.
The interview team will visit residents who put their hand up to participate and record interviews, which will be preserved for archiving.
The interviews will then be published on the Western Plains Cultural Centre website where they will be accessible for both research purposes and the enjoyment of the general public.
Ms Taylor said she wants to capture a diverse range of stories, including people who have long histories, people who have recently moved there, people who have set-up businesses there or children who are growing up there.
"Oral history is often used by researchers who want to understand elements of our community and society. Primarily we are doing it for the community and for future generations as well," Ms Taylor said.
The stories will be a means of capturing lived experiences, "giving a voice to our past".
"By capturing these memories today, we can make sure they aren't lost when people pass away or leave the area," Ms Taylor said.
"They can help inform people in the years to come about what's changed and what's stayed the same in our villages. It's just one way we can help show how much we cherish the smaller communities in our area, through sharing their unique stories and experiences."
Residents from Geurie and Wongarbon are invited to get in touch with the project teams to find out more.
Those interested in finding out more about participating in the Stories of Village Life project should contact Local Studies Officer Simone Taylor at simone.taylor@dubbo.nsw.gov.au or on (02) 6801 4444.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
