Zoo Chat | How the Platypus Rescue HQ is progressing

If you've visited Taronga Western Plains Zoo recently you will have seen the large construction site near the new Wildlife Hospital.
This is soon to become Platypus Rescue HQ, a unique facility that will provide future refuge for drought-threatened wild platypus, an ongoing research centre to study platypus behaviour and a pre-release area to prepare recovered platypus for release to the wild.
Excitingly, this new facility will also house a public platypus habitat, meaning guests will be able to see and learn more about this cryptic monotreme for the first time at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
"Platypus will be a new species for us here in Dubbo, however it has long been associated with Taronga and features on our organisation's emblem," director Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Steve Hinks said.
"There is a wealth of knowledge and expertise across both our Sydney and Dubbo sites in rescuing, caring for, and releasing platypus, and that is informing every aspect of this critical project."
The Platypus is one of Australia's most iconic and ecologically important species. It has swum the fresh waters of eastern Australia and Tasmania for thousands of years, but remains a cryptic and elusive creature.
The species is currently classified as vulnerable, with threats including habitat loss and fragmentation, and environmental disasters such as drought.
Platypus Rescue HQ will play an important role in helping to secure a future for this species.
"When complete, Platypus Rescue HQ will be the leading centre for platypus in the country, with the ability to safely and simultaneously house up to 65 platypuses in need of temporary refuge," Mr Hinks said.
"Construction of the facility is really coming along, helped by clear weather in the first half of this year."
Works completed in recent months include the installation of insulated roof panelling on the main building and research centre, and the installation of all earth and water tubs.
"There are 50 water tubs and 25 earth tubs in the main refuge, giving an idea of the scale of this facility. A further 10 tubs and two earth banks are located in the research centre."
Installation of the extensive plumbing and aquatic life support systems are well underway, and all services are presently being roughed in.
"The focus has now expanded to the public platypus habitat, with the slab recently poured, and the construction of the water creek in the pre-release area," Mr Hinks said.
"We're in the later stages of construction now, with approximately four months to go until the build is complete."
It is expected that the $12.2M facility, which has been funded by NSW Government and Taronga, will be operational late this year, with the public habitat to open in the summer months.
