Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Western Plains Zoo director Steve Hinks shortlisted for fathers' day award

AH
By Allison Hore
July 25 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Managing Dubbo's most popular attraction is a big job but it's not Steve Hinks' most important job - that title goes to fatherhood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.