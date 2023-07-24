A trip to Taronga Western Plains Zoo was all Judy Cannon needed to spur her on to write her first book.
While the publishing took a little longer than hoped due to the COVID pandemic, the book was recently launched at the Narellan Library, near Campbelltown, the home of the book's artist Verena Heirich.
Who Has The Biggest Mouth? came about after Ms Cannon, from Bathurst, took photos at the Dubbo zoo and the book has been published by Little Steps Publishing.
"The finished product is an absolute delight," Ms Cannon said.
"While it did take quite some time and careful planning, a supportive team behind you makes all the difference."
COVID meant the book took a couple of years to be completed but otherwise the experience once has been a smooth one for Ms Cannon and Little Steps.
"The original manuscript was fully written and it had photos and everything because I had taken photos while at the zoo," Ms Cannon said.
"I just sent that original to them and I was accepted the same day."
Ms Cannon said she was thrilled with the artist's work.
"I cannot praise Verena enough, for both her talent and her dedication to her work."
Who Has The Biggest Mouth? is available for purchase from Books Plus on Howick Street.
