WRL Engineering Warren sealed sheds booked out after mouse plague

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 19 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
A Warren business that sells vermin-proof sheds has been fully-booked following mouse plagues across the central west.

