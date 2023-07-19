Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Our Business

The Junction Nyngan co-working space fills a need post-pandemic

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 19 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nichole Jenkins wanted a place to work away from home after the pandemic lockdowns and there was nothing on offer in Nyngan - so she created it herself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.