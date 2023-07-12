Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Teen charged after Dubbo carjacking, break-ins in Elong Elong and Dunedoo

By Newsroom
Updated July 12 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The three teenagers were taken to Dubbo Police Station. File picture
The three teenagers were taken to Dubbo Police Station. File picture

A 17-year-old has been charged after allegedly stealing a car and breaking into two businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.