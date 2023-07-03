OUT AND ABOUT: Century celebration, markets, and plenty of cars

The weekend of July has arrived and in style too, with plenty of events happening around Dubbo.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre spent her weekend on the sidelines at sporting matches while also attending social events.
On Saturday, the Dubbo Farmers Markets were held, giving locals the chance to purchase produce.
From there, it was up to the Dubbo RSL for the Astley Cup century luncheon, held by the Bindyi Club.
On Sunday, McIntyre wrapped things up by heading down Cars and Coffee for the morning.
