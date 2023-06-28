A petition has been launched to stop the NSW government scrapping the $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card in the upcoming state budget.
A Dubbo couple say their travel opportunities - including to see loved ones - would be decreased without the card, which they have used for the past three years.
Phil Knight and his wife said the card had helped them cover fuel expenses and engage in activities they might not otherwise be able to do.
"The availability of a $250 travel card for both of us has increased our travel opportunities, and allowed us to spend more time with loved ones," Mr Knight said.
"This in turn helps support employment at our local service stations, and service stations wherever we may travel to."
Elsewhere in the central west, Bathurst resident Nola Ramsay said the card had been a great asset for her and her husband Ian, and she said it would be disappointing to see it go.
"We've almost used up our transport card and we use it for petrol and taxis to go to medical appointments in the city," she said.
"I think it's a necessary item for regional NSW, to help senior people keep in touch with medical appointments or just visiting their relatives."
The regional seniors travel card provides eligible seniors living in regional, rural and remote areas of NSW with a $250 prepaid card to help ease the cost of travel.
Seniors can use their card at certain retailers to pay for pre-booked NSW TrainLink regional trains and coaches, fuel and taxis.
Since 2020, more than one million cards have been issued, helping seniors maintain their independence.
The card was initially introduced as a two-year trial at the start of 2020, before it was extended for another two years.
It is set to expire at the end of the year and Labor has indicated it will not renew the scheme for 2024.
The petition to save the card has been launched by regional Liberal and Nationals members of parliament, alongside seniors living in regional NSW.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said it was important to keep the travel card as it was a cost-of-living measure.
"The Regional Seniors Travel Card has become a local lifeline for seniors in our community," Mr Saunders said.
"Holding a $250 regional travel card allows seniors to take a trip to visit friends and family, travel for a doctor's appointment, or visit the shops to pick up groceries.
"I hope we get as many people as possible to sign this petition to convince the Minns government to keep funding this important cost-of-living measure."
The news comes after the NSW Government announced it would slash the monetary value of Creative Kids and Active Kids vouchers and introduce stricter eligibility requirements.
Under the cuts, the number of eligible families would be cut in half, and those who are still eligible would receive $100 per child per year instead of $300.
You can sign the petition at www.nswnationals.org.au/save-the-travel-card/
