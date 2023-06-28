Daily Liberal
Save Regional Seniors Travel Card: Dubbo residents launch petition

By Newsroom
Updated June 28 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:00pm
A petition has been launched to stop the NSW government scrapping the $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card in the upcoming state budget.

