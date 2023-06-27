The Astley Cup may now be firmly in Orange High's hands but Dubbo College isn't lacking any motivation ahead of their tie with Bathurst beginning on Wednesday.
The third and final Astley Cup tie of 2023 will start on Wednesday with Dubbo College hosting Bathurst High in the first of two consecutive days of sporting action.
But for Dubbo College school captain and netballer Zoe McAneney, there is still a lot on the line.
"We had a meeting with Mr May on Monday and we still want to go out there and beat Bathurst," she said.
"We want to finish second and not third, we don't want to lose in the 100th year."
The girls netball side was one of Dubbo's bright points in their opening tie against Orange, losing their match 31-29.
A team which hasn't lost an Astley Cup match in more than 20 games, the Orange High met their match last week at Bathurst.
It was Bathurst who battled their opponents right until full-time, with the match ending in a dramatic draw.
In one of the more evenly matched sports this year, McAneney admits it's going to be another exciting match.
"It would be good to get a win," she said.
"Orange and Bathurst had a tie so it would be nice to get one over Bathurst.
"It's very evenly matched this year, we have strong shooters and are pretty strong all over the court."
Wednesday's Astley Cup action will begin with girls netball and boys basketball at Dubbo Sportsworld before tennis is played at Paramount Tennis Courts.
Pioneer Park will host hockey in the final event on Wednesday before Bathurst High return the following day.
Barden Park will play host to athletics before the respective schools head to Apex Oval for the boys and girls soccer as well as the boys rugby league.
Wednesday's action will begin at approximately 9:30am.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
