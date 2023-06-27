Orange High School (OHS) student Ellie Tamatea loves the Astley Cup so much she is willing to lose her hair for it.
Tamatea, who represented the Hornets in football, pledged to have her head shaved if Orange was successful in their quest for back-to-back titles, similar to Bathurst High Campus principal Ken Barwick's promise to get a tattoo if his students won.She got the chop in front of a vocal crowd in the school hall as students and teachers celebrated their title.
The Hornets secured the cup in its 100th year after a hard-fought leg with Bathurst High School last week.
Their narrow win contrasted with a dominant display against Dubbo College earlier in June that set them on the path to victory.
OHS Astley Cup co-coordinator and netball coach Tegan Dray was on location for all of the action over the past fortnight and proudly hoisted the cup alongside her fellow coaches.
Her side came from behind to defeat Dubbo to open the centenary edition of the cup while it was the boy's football team who secured the title despite a 3-1 loss in Bathurst.
Bathurst now travels to Dubbo College for their tie later this week to round off the 2023 cup.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
