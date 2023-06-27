Daily Liberal
Orange High School celebrates 2023 Astley Cup victory

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
June 27 2023 - 1:00pm
Orange High School (OHS) student Ellie Tamatea loves the Astley Cup so much she is willing to lose her hair for it.

