A not-for-profit dog training facility is facing financial difficulties due to escalating council fees.
Orana Canine Training Club, known for its invaluable community service, provides dog training, education, and socialisation to hundreds of dogs each year. However, the burden of increasing fees has placed their future operations and community outreach at risk.
Reginald Parker, president of the Orana Canine Training Club and former vice president of the Dubbo District Kennel Club, addressed the proposed changes to nonprofit organisations at the recent Dubbo Regional Council ordinary meeting.
Mr Parker, who has been actively involved in addressing Dubbo's dog problem since 2013, expressed concerns over the sustainability of the club's operations.
"Our club is a voluntary service, and nobody receives any remuneration. We have been successfully educating and socialising around 250-300 dogs annually," he said.
He went on to explain the club's financial structure, where members paid a club joining fee of $15 and $10 per term, along with a weekly training fee of $5. This structure has allowed the club to cover expenses and even host prestigious dog obedience trials, generating significant income for the Dubbo business community.
Karina McLachlan, a dedicated member of the Orana Canine Training Club, spoke in support of Mr Parker's concerns.
As a foster and adoptive dog parent, she highlighted the club's crucial role in rehabilitating neglected and abused dogs, ultimately helping them find loving homes.
READ MORE:
Ms McLachlan emphasised the club's affordable training sessions and trials have contributed to reducing the number of dogs ending up in the pound and improving relationships between dogs and their owners.
However, recent financial setbacks, including losses of $1,200 and $800 from consecutive three-day dog obedience trials, have strained the club's resources. The COVID-19 pandemic and weather-related cancellations have further impacted their ability to generate income.
With the council budget showing a charge of $300 or more per event, the club faces the difficult decision of cancelling all trials due to financial constraints.
Mr Parker pointed out that other councils, such as Bathurst, Orange, Mudgee, Parkes, and Wagga, do not charge training clubs any fees, recognising their community service contributions. He appealed to Dubbo Regional Council to waive the fees, enabling the club to continue serving the community. The revenue policy amendment proposed would extend the waiver to all not-for-profit organisations offering community services.
Deputy Mayor Richard Ivey acknowledged the significant community value of the Orana Canine Training Club's services but expressed a different perspective regarding the council fees.
He suggested while charging fees is fair, the council could offset the charges through appropriate applications for funding or donations to support the club. Cr Ivey encouraged the club to work with the council to find a mutually beneficial solution.
"I presume there's no way to do that now, because I think they said the next events are in August and October, there won't be time to get that application in and get a decision on it," he said.
"But perhaps I might just say to the canine club, can you just wear that cost for this year and work with council to make the appropriate application to get some funding to offset the charges that are made?"
Ms McLachlan said Gilgandra Shire Council has offered them their grounds for free and Narromine Shire Council said they could host the trials for a $41 application fee.
"We would prefer to stay where we are, but they're willing to welcome us," she said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.