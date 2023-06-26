Tradies around Dubbo will be pleased to hear a new Concrete World warehouse and cafe has been approved for BlueRidge Business Park.
The $6.755 million project came through Dubbo Regional Council [DRC] on June, 22 where the councillors unanimously voted for the development.
Councillor Lewis Burns wasn't in the room for the decision.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said he was glad the application came to the councillors so they could see what developments were happening around Dubbo.
"I found it very interesting, I mean it's just terrific to see that sort of development going on," he said.
Any development with a value lower than $5 million, DRC chief executive officer has delegated authority to make the final decision.
The building will be done in two stages, with stage one consisting of a warehouse, car park, landscaping, signage and associate site works for Concrete World.
READ MORE:
Concrete World Industries store and deliver concrete supplies - steel reinforcement, reo accessories, tools and equipment, sealers, and more.
They provide a range of services including estimating and scheduling, mesh services, bar services including cutting and bending and delivery, general building products, including timber and grouts.
Once complete Concrete World is expected to be operating from 5.30am to 7pm, seven days a week at 14 Fiscal Way.
Stage two will consist of the construction of one building with 11 industrial units, a café, car parking, landscaping, signage and associated site works.
The café will operate as a typical food and drink premises serving meals to be consumed on site and/or to be taken away. Seating will be provided within the café and outside.
Councillor Ivey said when he first typed Fiscal Way into Google Maps, it wasn't recognised.
"It's off to the Eastern side of that BlueRidge Estate and it just shows the development going on there," he said.
"When someone wants to put in some industrial units and a cafe, they've obviously got a lot of confidence in what's happening there, and I think that's fantastic."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.