Dubbo Regional Council approves development application for Concrete World

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 26 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:00pm
An artists impression of stage two of the development with the cafe and units. Picture supplied
Tradies around Dubbo will be pleased to hear a new Concrete World warehouse and cafe has been approved for BlueRidge Business Park.

