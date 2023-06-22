He may have only re-joined Orana Spurs this season but Jake Grady is shaping up as one of the club's most important players.
Since returning from Newcastle prior to the start of the 2023 Western Premier League season, Grady has been exceptional at the front for Spurs, scoring seven goals to sit one behind the competition's top goal-scorer.
Now firmly back at home and his much-beloved club, the Spurs star has enjoyed getting back with some of his close mates.
"It's been good this year getting everyone back together," he said.
"It's better being home than away, I played in Newcastle last year but it wasn't the same.
"I got injured and missed half the season so I was keen to get back here."
One of the younger sides in the competition, this current crop of Spurs players has largely played a lot of football on the same field, albeit sometimes on opposite teams.
It's their friendships off the field which Grady believes translate into their performances.
"Most of us grew up together, around half of the team is the same age," he said.
"We grew up playing with or against each other whether it be in club stuff or rep.
"We are all pretty close mates who like to go to the pub after a game and have a laugh, it helps the team bond having so many close players."
A towering forward who is an easy target for corners and other set-pieces, Grady didn't want to take all the credit for his goal-scoring feats across the first eight rounds of the season.
"It's been a lucky draw, I've been put in the right positions by Benny (Manson)," he said.
"He's got it all sorted."
His importance to the side can go unnoticed at times but without Grady last weekend, Spurs were defeated by Panorama FC on the road 3-2.
READ ALSO:
Another key player who was missing last weekend was Brad Boney-Chillie, with the exciting youngster ruled out of the clash after suffering an injury in Dubbo College's Astley Cup tie loss to Orange.
With Joel Tongue expected back next weekend, Grady admitted it's a lot of fun being around two exceptional wingers.
"Especially with Brad Boney-Chillie, he's definitely a good recruit for us," he said.
"We love hitting him on the wing because he is so quick, he definitely helps out.
"We've got a really good attacking team, Joel (Tongue) is still out but we've got a few boys who are doing a good job there."
Taking on Barnestoneworth United this weekend at Sir Jack Brabham Park, Spurs will have to brave the cold Orange conditions in enemy territory.
Saturday's match will also be a battle between two of the top four placed sides, with the winner moving into third.
In a competition which is so close currently, even Grady isn't sure what to expect this weekend.
"It's a bit like the NRL competition at the moment, we don't really know who is at the top right now," he said.
"Bathurst is always strong and they always have been, even throughout our juniors.
"It's definitely an odd competition, especially with a side like Bulls who are pretty far down. They have had that big of a change with their team but it's definitely odd."
Meanwhile, Bulls and Macquarie United will both be on the road as well to take on Bathurst 75 and Parkes respectively.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.