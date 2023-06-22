Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Western Premier League: Jake Grady is loving life back at Orana Spurs

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orana Spurs' Jake Grady is one of the Western Premier League's top goal scorers this season. Picture by Belinda Soole
Orana Spurs' Jake Grady is one of the Western Premier League's top goal scorers this season. Picture by Belinda Soole

He may have only re-joined Orana Spurs this season but Jake Grady is shaping up as one of the club's most important players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.