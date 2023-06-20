He may have found the back of the net three times on Friday night but Macquarie United skipper Jamie Lobb isn't getting too carried with his first hat-trick for the club.
Lobb scored three of United's seven goals in their 7-1 win over Dubbo Bulls FC on Friday night in round eight of the Western Premier League at No.1 Oval, the club's third win of the season.
Formerly spending close to 20 years in Sydney's NPL 1, Lobb has made an immediate impact with his new club since moving to Dubbo prior to the season.
But after his first hat-trick for the club, Lobb admitted he may have been made look good by one teammate in particular.
"It's very rare, " he said of his hat-trick.
"There was one off a penalty and two off corners so I won't get ahead of myself and call myself a striker.
"I think 'Sutto' (Justin Sutton) is a quality set piece-taker and off the corners, I just had to get my head in the way.
"I think he is starting to find his fitness too so him seeing more game time going forward is only going to be more beneficial for us."
Sutton has spent time in goal for United as well as out in the midfield this season and has become one of the best set-piece players in the WPL, with a string of phenomenal goals to his name.
READ ALSO:
The past month has been a tough one for United to say the least.
Macquarie has drawn two matches and lost as many during that time but Friday's win is something their captain believes has been on the cards for some time.
"It was a win that was coming," he said.
"But it was good to start out of the gates a lot quicker than our opposition for once.
"The two weeks before that we went down 2-0 early against Parkes and Barnestoneworth, and then we had to fight back.
"It was quite refreshing, I think it was a just reward for a few of the younger ones who have been chipping away and we are starting to see some progress."
The win keeps the side in striking distance of a top-four spot, sitting just a point behind Barnestoneworth United.
Currently, Spurs (third place) only sit above Macquarie (fifth) by just two points and Lobb knows every win is vital heading into the second half of the season.
"In a short season we need to do everything we can to start around that top four," he said.
"We are about a point or two off Barnies who are fourth, so a win this week against Parkes would be great."
Meanwhile, a goal inside the final 10 minutes to Panorama FC's Jarrod Portegies sealed a 3-2 victory for the home side over Orana Spurs at Proctor Park.
The sides were locked in a 2-all draw for most of the second half thanks to goals from Bailey McCabe and Jake Settree, two players who stepped up with Jake Grady and Brad Boney-Chillie both missing the match.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.