The Dubbo Kangaroos' strength across the grades has been rewarded with nine players from the club being selected in NSW Country training squads.
Spread across the NSW Country Colts and Corellas (women) sides, the Roos stars will have a chance to impress their respective coaches before the squads are trimmed down before the Australian Championships in Adelaide.
Dubbo Roolettes stars Janalee Conroy, Lakeisha Hull, Lala Lautaimi, Alahna Ryan and Jean Littlewood have all been selected in the initial Corellas squad of 36.
The fabulous five have been dominating for Dubbo this season and all impressed enough at the recent NSW Country Championships in Tamworth representing Central West.
Central West and Hunter dominated the Corellas squad with players from Orange City and Bathurst Bulldogs also picked.
The younger generation of Roos talent is also being exposed to a higher level as well.
Meanwhile, the Bathurst Bulldogs have dominated the NSW Country Cockatoos side with several selections, including coach Dean Oxley.
The former Central West and current Bulldogs mentor is at the helm of the Cockatoos for the first time and already has big goals in mind.
"Our goal is to get the Australian Shield. They've lost it the last two years. We've got a tough draw, getting Western Australia first up," Oxley said.
"All the footballers from Griffins are just one level below Super Rugby, so it's a pretty high standard of football."
Oxley pieced together the side along with assistant coach Joey de Dassell and other selectors, and they're keen to see the group evolve their game.
"We have myself, the other coach and two other selectors involved with this process and it was great to have a fresh pair of eyes looking at the players," he said.
"Central North has been getting back to their strength of old days. The results didn't quite go their way but they've got some classy players that have come back from Shute Shield level.
"It's quite a small side and there won't be too many surprises in that it will be a similar style of football that I'm engaged with in both Central West and Bathurst - high tempo and high skill."
The training squads will be trimmed by eight players before the final NSW Country sides are selected.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
