Could welcoming more international students be the key to bolstering Dubbo's health workforce?
Charles Sturt University's Director of Global Engagement Eleanor Mitchell thinks so.
"We know that by training students locally, they're more likely to stay, live and work locally, within the conditions of their relevant visa," she said.
"New openings for international students will help achieve that."
Dubbo will soon welcome more international students with Charles Sturt University opening applications for prospective nursing students from overseas. The idea has been supported by the Dubbo Regional Council and Regional Development Australia.
"Many organisations and stakeholders wrote letters of support for the offering, with most being submitted to the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Accreditation Council," she said.
From semester one of 2024, Charles Sturt University will offer 16 international students interested in pursuing a career in nursing the opportunity to study a Bachelor of Nursing on-campus in Dubbo.
"We're thrilled to offer budding nurses from across the globe the opportunity to hit the ground running as they study nursing on-campus in such a vibrant and supportive regional community," course director in the School of Nursing, Paramedicine and Healthcare Sciences Louise Wells said.
"With well-established simulation laboratory facilities, a great team of dedicated and experienced nursing academics and support staff, and strong support from the community, Dubbo is the perfect campus to add to our list of offerings for international students."
The Bachelor of Nursing is already offered to international students at the university's Albury-Wodonga, Bathurst, Port Macquarie and Wagga Wagga campuses.
The new international places at Dubbo mean that the Charles Sturt Bachelor of Nursing will soon be available for international students at five of the university's campuses.
Ms Mitchell said the international interest in the Bachelor of Nursing is growing rapidly.
Year-on-year growth continues to skyrocket, with on-campus international student enrolments in nursing jumping by 236 per cent between 2020 and 2021, and a further 184 per cent the following year.
"We currently have more than 240 international students enrolled in the degree across Charles Sturt University campuses offering the course," she said.
"Each year it's getting bigger and bigger and is currently recognised as the course with the most international student enrolments University-wide."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
