His career led him to leave his community of Junee and he began to zig-zag across New South Wales while climbing the ranks of the ambulance service. He started in Walgett in 1970, then double-backed to Denliquin and then to Gosford where he became Assistant Superintendent. All of which prepared him for his eleven year stint as a Superintendent in Bathurst and Lismore between 1981 and 1992.