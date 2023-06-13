Daily Liberal
Former Walgett and Bathurst paramedic John Jacobson awarded OAM.

By Jon Fleetwood
Updated June 13 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:46pm
Former paramedic John Jacobson has been awarded an OAM for his service to community. Picture Supplied.
John Jacobson is a former Assistant Ambulance Commissioner who has dedicated his life to giving back to Australian communities and after decades of altruism he has been awarded an Order of Australia.

