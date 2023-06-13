OUT AND ABOUT: Speedway action, markets, and a special century

There was plenty of reason to be out enjoying all Dubbo has to offer on the weekend.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was kept busy as she found time in between various sporting matches and eisteddfod performances to capture a number of social events.
On Saturday, Amy got to enjoy all the fun of Irene Smith's 100th birthday party at the Garden Hotel.
She was back out again on Sunday morning, first catching all those who were out enjoying the Rotunda Markets before making a trip out to Morris Park for all the fun and fast speeds of the speedway.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
