Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Comment

Coulton's Catch-up: Mark Coulton makes Voice to Parliament speech

By Mark Coulton
Updated May 28 2023 - 9:25am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers on the Inland Rail Narrabri to North Star section in 2021. Pictures supplied
Workers on the Inland Rail Narrabri to North Star section in 2021. Pictures supplied

Speech on the Voice to Parliament

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.