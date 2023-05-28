Daily Liberal
Nine new VRA specialist rescue vehicles launched at Dubbo headquarters

By Allison Hore
Updated May 29 2023 - 11:04am, first published May 28 2023 - 11:00am
VRA Volunteers with Dugald Saunders MP, Stephen Lawrence MLC, VRA Commissioner Brenton Charlton and Mayor Mathew Dickerson. Picture by Belinda Soole
Nine new specialist rescue vehicles worth over $2.75 million will soon save lives across the state after being handed over to the Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) at their Dubbo headquarters this weekend.

