Anglican Grammar School agriculture and science teacher Savannah Dimmock inspires her students daily, but now she has the opportunity to inspire a whole region of people after she was selected as Dubbo's 2023 young woman of the year.
When Ms Dimmock's name was read out, she said she felt "honoured" that she could stand in a position to help the competition grow.
"I would love to help grow both the teenage showgirl and the young woman competition in our region," she said.
One of the main reasons Ms Dimmock entered the competition was because despite talking in front of young kids all the time, she has trouble in front of crowds of adults.
"I thought this would be good because I know there are workshops where they help you develop those confidence skills and to be able to articulate what you want to say," she said.
The title of Dubbo's young woman will allow Ms Dimmock to involve more youth with the show society.
"They can see that someone has involved themselves and is reaping the rewards of putting themselves out there," she said.
"I want to be a role model to other young people and show it's a good thing to get involved with because there's such a misconception that the show society is for retired people but it's really not."
Being able to represent Dubbo at not only workshops but at different shows around the region is something Ms Dimmock is looking forward to.
"I just think it's so important with social media taking over, to find opportunities and put yourself out there and maintain in-person contact and networking with other people," she said.
"I think it's just so good to be able to talk to different people and have a conversation with different people, I think that's something that isn't really worked on.
"It can be so hard sometimes, you might see someone and wonder how to engage or ask questions but you really want to learn from them."
Growing up 30 kilometres out of Dubbo, Ms Dimmock loves agriculture and in particular animal production.
In terms of her career, Ms Dimmock said she would like to keep more kids interested in agriculture and to let them know there's more jobs in agriculture than just owning a farm.
"It's an industry that I feel needs to be really looked after and invested in," she said.
"I really like that I'm a teacher because I can see these kids every day and let them know that it's actually a really exciting industry to be part of."
Ms Dimmock is also an avid footy lover, having starred for the Dubbo Kangaroos women's side on its way to winning the Westfund Ferguson Cup premiership last season while she also represented Central West at the country championships.
During the show debrief dinner someone mentioned to Ms Dimmock how interesting it was that so many people love the nursery because they'd never seen a baby chicken before.
"Some people just have never been exposed to something that is so second nature to some of us," she said.
"I want to put myself in a position where I can educate people because people only act on what they are educated in so if they don't know something they can't support it because they don't understand what it's about."
Ms Dimmock wanted to thank the young woman coordinator Josie Anderson, as well as Marie and Tiffany for their continued involvement in the competition and their encouragement throughout it.
"Something I really like about the Dubbo Show Society committee is their admiration for the young women competition and keeping it alive and I think that's really special," she said.
"Everyone really supports the competition and I think that's why it's so rewarding for the entrants."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
