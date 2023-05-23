And thirdly, there is the chance to add an adventure component. Imagine the construction of a dummy wind turbine that was built for climbing and viewing. Climb the 80 stairs to the top of the ten-metre tower and walk inside a simulated gearbox of a wind turbine. Look out across the rolling hills where you could see wind turbines and solar panels across a 12-kilometre radius. Be brave with an outside viewing platform! Abseil down the outside - OK, maybe I am getting carried away now...