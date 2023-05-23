Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council
Comment

Mayoral Memo | Why a Renewables Education and Activities Centre at Bodangora makes sense

By Mathew Dickerson
May 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Mathew Dickerson (inset) would like to a renewable energy education centre developed at Bodangora.
Mayor Mathew Dickerson (inset) would like to a renewable energy education centre developed at Bodangora.

The CSIRO Parkes Radio Telescope was opened on 31 October 1961. It was, and still is, a world class instrument at the forefront of radio astronomy. Almost from the time that it was opened, the public visited the site to look at this marvel of technology. Realising this opportunity, the CSIRO opened the Observatory Visitors Centre on 14 February 1969, just a few months before the moon landing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.