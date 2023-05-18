A man who hasn't been seen by his family in almost four years was last sighted at a Dubbo pharmacy.
Police are again appealing for information following the disappearance of James Hunter.
Hunter, now aged 54, lived in the Newcastle suburb of Tighes Hill and travelled to the state's west for work including properties at Dubbo, Mendooran and Dunedoo. He was also known to visit Walgett and Lightning Ridge, where he would mine for opals.
He maintained contact with family members, who last saw him in person in December 2019, when he was in the Newcastle area.
READ ALSO:
After not contacting his family for a number of months, Hunter was reported missing in July 2021 and in March 2022 Orana Mid-Western Police District established Strike Force Yurinigh to investigate his disappearance.
Despite the investigation and a number of searches, he has not been located.
Police have established Hunter was last seen at a pharmacy on Macquarie Street in Dubbo on Friday, February 28, 2020, and he has not accessed his bank accounts since then.
In March 2022, his vehicle - a blue 2005 Toyota Hilux utility was located on a property he was working at in Mendooran, and it was seized for forensic examination.
Police and family continue to hold concerns for Hunter's welfare, and are renewing their appeal to the community to come forward with any information that may assist police.
Hunter is described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 175cm tall, of a medium build with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone who has information in relation to Hunter's whereabouts or of relevance to the investigation is urged to contact Dubbo Police Station on 02 6883 1599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.