Dubbo optometrist Eliza Whitely sashed as Wellington's Young Woman for 2023

By Allison Hore
Updated May 18 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:00pm
Eliza Whitely was selected to represent Wellington as the 2023 Young Woman. Picture supplied
Wellington's newly sashed Young Woman for 2023, Eliza Whitely, said she wants to use her new platform to change people's perceptions about the town she calls home.

