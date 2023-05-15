Rural and remote students were in Dubbo recently to learn what it takes to make a career in the tourism, hospitality and accommodation industries - all earmarked as priority employment areas in the regions.
The students travelled from central and far west NSW to attend the Hospitality Experience in Tourism and Accommodation (HeAT) Camp, run by Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP), which had students visit local Dubbo businesses and accumulare hands-on experience.
REIP hosted the camp for students in years 9 to 11, following a successful similar camp in the agricultural sector in 2022. The program targeted students from isolated communities, and 35 were involved from areas including Brewarrina, Cobar and Collarenebri.
The students spent time at Dubbo TAFE obtaining a certificate of attainment in food safety and hygiene, as well as learning what it would take to work in the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, the Western Plains Cultural Centre, the Dubbo RSL, Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Old Dubbo Gaol, the Royal Flying Doctor Visitor Experience Centre, Dubbo Rhino Lodge, and Native Secrets.
Jessie-Maria Walsh, in Year 10 at Brewarrina Central School, said she liked working with people and could see herself entering a career in a front-of-house role in the accommodation sector.
During the camp she was able to test out working at the front office at an accommodation provider and she enjoyed taking bookings and meeting and greeting people. She also enjoyed the cohort's visit to the gaol.
"The night tour was pretty fun and it was pretty fun to see them act out stuff. It was very interesting and it opened my eyes to a new area," she told the Daily Liberal.
Jessie-Maria said she enjoyed spending time with Native Secrets and learning about the environment, cultural use of plants, and essential oils and beauty products.
"I suppose I would encourage other people to also look for a job in hospitality," she said.
Year 10 student at Coonamble High, Aylessa Davis, said she thought hospitality was a "good opportunity to learn, have a new skill and meet new people".
"[I liked working] behind the bar. I like all the different drinks you can make - you can get creative," she said.
"At the Dubbo TAFE ... we got to learn how to make milkshakes, smoothies, and lemon lime and bitters."
The culmination of the week-long camp was a dinner showcase at Rhino Lodge on Thursday, May 11, when the students presented a three-course meal to guests, and listened to a panel discussion on working in hospitality, with speakers including Dubbo Chamber of Commerce president Errin Williamson.
Kath Hertslet, a Brewarrina Central School teacher who went on the camp, said it was an opportunity to show students what was available in the industry in a big regional centre like Dubbo - and to bring these skills back to their home communities.
"They got to speak with people who work in industry and what people in industry are looking for in employers, and the ability to transfer those skills from one industry to another," Ms Hertslet told the Daily Liberal.
Jacqui Skelton, Senior Project Officer for the REIP program, said REIP's role is to connect employers to schools.
"The role of REIP is to continue to create those connections. We will provide students with the contact details of the industries they participated with this week, and we can facilitate further engagements," she said.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
