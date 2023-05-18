Three Dubbo young women and one rural achiever will be celebrated at the Dubbo Show 2023 - and two winners will be crowned.
There are three entrants for the Dubbo Young Woman 2023 competition - Savannah Dimmock, Rebecca Hale and Emma Geale - and one entrant in the Rural Achiever category - Courtney Knaggs.
Dubbo Young Woman entrant Ms Dimmock, 24 years old, is an agriculture and science teacher at Macquarie Anglican Grammar School. She attended Dubbo Christian School, and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture and a Masters of Teaching - Secondary.
Ms Dimmock is interested in rugby union, horse and stock horse work, and swimming. Her community involvement includes being a swimming teacher, a member of Dubbo Show Society on the cattle committee and a member of the Dubbo Roos.
Her ambitions are to "provide a quality agriculturally-based education to students with interpersonal and workplace skills", and to own her own farm.
Why did she enter the Young Woman Competition?
"[To] develop my confidence in public speaking, socialise with like-minded women, find contacts relevant to greater opportunities for myself and students, promote my local show society and find innovative contacts for Dubbo Show Society".
Ms Hale, 19 years old, is a support worker with Westhaven. She attended Dubbo South Campus and holds a Certificate III in Early Childhood Education.
She enjoys netball and art, and coaches junior netball.
Her ambitions are to "become a support worker and become higher in the line of work".
Ms Hale wants to "be able to show young women that anything is possible if you put your mind to it".
Dubbo Young Woman entrant Emma Geale, 19 years old, is a hairdresser with Jennifer Hunt. She attended Dubbo South Campus and holds a Certificate III in Hairdressing.
Ms Geale would like to own her own hair salon someday, and travel. She entered the Young Woman competition "to show that anyone can do it".
Rural Achiever entrant Ms Knaggs is 20 years old and is a cook and a vet nurse. She attended St Johns College and holds a Certificate III and IV in Agriculture, and is studying for a Certificate II in Animal Care.
Ms Knaggs' interests include breaking-in horses and cattle, preparing lambs and cattle for market, photography, and supporting small local businesses grow.
She competes in the Dubbo Show every year with multiple entries, and is working to "help find the history of the settlement of Dubbo before it is forgotten".
IN OTHER NEWS
She hopes to support rural women to create more freedom and choice while creating an income online.
Ms Knaggs entered the Rural Achiever competition "to build a personal brand and support the Dubbo community to grow and attract more people" as well as "to meet new people along the way".
The Dubbo Young Woman and Rural Achiever Presentation will be celebrated at the Dubbo Show - celebrating 150 years - at 3.15pm on Saturday, May 20, right after the Dubbo Show Official Opening.
Find out more at www.dubboshow.org/annual-show
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.