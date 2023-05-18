Tickets are on sale for the annual Dubbo Show which will feature some special events to celebrate 150 years of the Dubbo Show Society.
The 2023 Show will be officially opened by Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley, Governor of NSW.
The grand parade recognising the variety of show entrants, the show society and all those involved in putting the weekend together, will take place on Saturday at 2.30pm.
The official opening, with the governor's opening address, will occur at 3pm Saturday, followed by the Dubbo Young Woman and Rural Achiever presentation at 3.15pm.
The entertainment is top-class this year, with high energy covers act from Sydney, Furnace and the Fundamentals, playing on the Friday night at 8.30pm.
They will be supported by the local Dubbo hospital band, Where's Andy, at 6.30pm on Saturday.
On Saturday night, the famous Dubbo Show fireworks display will take place at 8pm, followed by Golden Guitar-winning country musician Amber Lawrence who will play Boardy's Bar at 8.30pm.
The Demolition Derby will take place on Sunday afternoon at 3pm, as the last entertainment to close the show.
Competitions will take place all weekend, including cattle and sheep judging and showjumping.
There will also be lego, wood chopping and shearing competitions, yard dog trials and dog high jump, a poultry show, a competition for young farmers, a farmyard nursery, a stock horse show, caged birds and a pet parade.
Other exciting events will include a Holden car club display, motorbike jumping, utes judging, and a bubs and tiny tots competition.
Pavilion displays will take place all weekend, including cooking, fine arts, handy crafts, wool, grain, and fruits and vegetables.
Street entertainment over the three days will include puppet shows, Pooka the Clown, Scoot the Stunt Juggler, Fairy La La Land, and Dinkum Dinosaur Display.
To celebrate 150 years, there will be a Fashions of the Field competition - come along on Saturday in period costume, register yourself at the show office, and you could be a prize-winner. There is $250 up for grabs for best-dressed male and $250 for best-dressed female. The winners will be announced in front of the show office between 3.30pm and 4pm Saturday.
There will of course be show foods, rides and showbags.
Show society secretary Sue Hood said she expected 25,000 people to come through the gates over the three days of the show.
"There will be plenty of variety of rides and they're all here and just about set-up," Ms Hood told the Daily Liberal on Tuesday, May 16.
"The ferris wheel was up last night and you can see the lights all around Dubbo."
The event is strictly no dogs, with the exception of registered assistance and guide dogs, and those competing in events.
There is no parking on the showground, but ample parking in the vicinity.
Find the full program here and the event schedule here.
Tickets to the show are $13 online from 132 Tix or $15 at the gate.
IN OTHER NEWS
The Dubbo Show 2023 will take place at the Dubbo Showground from 7am to 10.30pm on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, and from 7am to 4pm on Sunday, May 21.
Find out more at www.dubboshow.org/annual-show
Have a great show!
Friday - 7am - 11pm
6.00pm - Circuit Final Shearing
6.30pm - Live music at Boardy's Bar
8.30pm - Live Music Furnace & the Fundamentals
Saturday - 7am - 11pm
9.00am - Wood Chopping Golden Axe
2.30pm - The Grand Parade
3.00pm - Dubbo Show Official Opening
5.30pm - Australian Horse Academy
6.30pm - Live Music at Boardy's Bar
7.30pm - Freestyle Kings - Motor Bike Show
8.00pm - Fireworks Display
8.30pm - Live Music Amber Lawrence
Sunday - 7am - 5pm
9.00am - Australian Stockhorse Show
10.00am - Pet Parade
3.00pm - Demolition Derby
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.