Did you know tatting is a form of lace-making practised around 150 years ago? You can watch the craft resurrected at this year's Dubbo Show, which celebrates one-and-a-half centuries of the regional NSW show.
The pavilion is where much of the action takes place at the annual agricultural show - including cooking, fine arts, handy crafts, wool, grain, and fruits and vegetables - and every category was up for an overhaul this year to celebrate the milestone.
Pavilion Chief Steward, Debrah Davis, said an Off The Sheep's Back theme would group together the wool-based categories this year - including a crafty section for the littlies.
"We are having an additional overall competition across the pavilion related to that. It will be separately-judged to the routine judging of the sections - it will be judged on the Friday and the best entry will receive an additional prize," Ms Davis told the Daily Liberal.
To celebrate 150 years of the show, a static display of 1870s outfits will adorn a special area of the pavilion.
"We've done a bit of a search around and people have come forward with them and we're going to have a little stage with mannequins dressed up in that period costume," Ms Davis said.
"We've got ladies doing spinning, lace-making, tatting - another old form of lace-making - and you can spin your own wool."
The ever-popular flower section will have a new section for the juniors, inviting them to decorate a pine cone and turn it into a sheep.
"This will be for the under-sixes and they're going to do a woolly potato sheep as well," Ms Davis said.
Card-making and an active beehive are possibilities for the weekend as well.
Since last year's show, Dubbo Council has given the pavilion a spruce-up with new paint and a new kitchen, so it's ready for action.
The most hotly-contested section in the pavilion this year could be the large pumpkins, followed by wool fleece and handicrafts, according to Ms Davis.
"Last year we had the biggest flower section for the western region. We've got a new steward for that and she's doing lots of good work," she said.
"We are expecting it to be as big this year. We've added more interesting plants including succulents and hanging pots, outside your standard rose and camellia."
Ms Davis became involved in the show in 2011 because she and a friend decided they wanted to do something in the community to "give back".
"We were only going to do the jams and preserves. I'm now chief steward of the whole pavilion. It's just grown like topsy ever since then," she said.
"I have about 60 volunteers who come in and give some time or a lot of time. It's all very much appreciated."
It's the smiles on the kids' faces that has Ms Davis coming back year after year.
"On Friday morning when you see all those kids' faces coming in and they're in awe of the big pumpkin and they see their artwork up and just the opportunity for the community to showcase how clever the community is," she said.
"When you think of all the handicrafts and the people showing stuff, it's a very big positive. I feel it's a good thing."
Her message to the community?
"Young people: come and help. Because when I look at my 60-odd volunteers there's probably only two per cent that are less than 30 [years old]," Ms Davis said.
"And I know they're all busy with their work - I work full-time as well - but I know there's opportunities for them to think about giving and doing something. Even if it's a couple of hours or an hour, every little bit helps."
The Dubbo Show celebrates 150 years in 2023, and will take place from Friday, May 19 until Sunday, May 21. Find out more at www.dubboshow.org/annual-show
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
