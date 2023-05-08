Daily Liberal
Arts and crafts harking back 150 years in the pavilion at Dubbo Show 2023

Sarah Falson
Sarah Falson
Updated May 8 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:00am
Pavilion Chief Steward, Debrah Davis, preparing the shelves for the many delights to come at the Dubbo Show 2023. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Did you know tatting is a form of lace-making practised around 150 years ago? You can watch the craft resurrected at this year's Dubbo Show, which celebrates one-and-a-half centuries of the regional NSW show.

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

