Kyron Astill jailed after pleading guilty to 13 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage

By Court Reporter
Updated May 10 2023 - 8:27am, first published 4:00am
File picture

A repeat offender who is already in custody will remain there after being sentenced for stealing cards and using them to buy about $800 worth of goods.

