Dubbo's historic station will soon be more comfortable to get around with a major accessibility upgrade set to begin next month after being delayed for a year.
The changes - part of the NSW Government's multibillion-dollar Transport Access Scheme - will make accessing the station easier for people with a disability or limited mobility, parents and carers with prams and passengers with luggage.
"The NSW Government is committed to making public transport a first choice option for people living in the regions and the upgrade of the 141-year-old Dubbo railway station will make it a more attractive transport choice for many more people," Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said.
"The final design features upgrades to existing paths around the station precinct, a new accessible kiss and ride zone and improved amenities including ambulant toilets."
"There will also be modifications to the waiting room and ticket counter to make using the station more comfortable and convenient, new tactile indicators along the platform and improvements to lighting and wayfinding."
The final design for the station upgrades follows a feedback period in October 2021 where the community were invited to have their say on the proposed changes. Originally expected to be completed last year, the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the planned upgrades are two new pedestrian crossings to make it safer for passengers to cross the car park, seating and wheelchair parking spots at the coach stop waiting area and a bicycle storage area outside the station entrance.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said work on the upgrades will begin in June and are expected to be completed by the end of the year.
"Following a competitive tender award process, the Dubbo station upgrade will be led by North Construction, on behalf of Transport for NSW, and will support around 40 local jobs, providing a welcome boost to our local economy," Mr Saunders said.
Since the Transport Access Program started, the NSW Government has committed more than $2.2 billion to upgrades across the state's public transport network, with more than 520 projects either completed or currently underway.
Other regional train stations which will be upgraded in this round include Griffith, Gunnedah, Moree and Narrabri.
