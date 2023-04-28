He's someone who's had the honour of representing NSW Country in the past but Will Wardle says a win this weekend at Nyngan would rate among his proudest moments.
The reason for that is purely personal as on Sunday against the Tigers, Wardle will make his first appearance at five-eighth.
As someone who's played his entire career in the forwards, it's a huge change but one the 26-year-old is eager to take on.
"Never. Never once," he said of how many times he's worn the No. 6 before.
"I've always been a back-rower or front-rower but Chaddy (captain-coach Chad Porter) has put his confidence in me and Joey Dwyer will run the show and I'll just play off the back of him.
"I'm excited and I'm looking forward to it. If we come away with the win it will probably be one as my proudest moments."
Wardle has been given the task as regular halfback and captain-coach Porter is currently in America.
He's due back for the bumper round four meeting with Dubbo CYMS but for the Nyngan trip, Dwyer has been moved from five-eighth to halfback and Wardle has been called in.
Given his size and strength, utilising Wardle's running game will be one focus for Parkes at Larkin Oval, but he will bring more to the role.
"I'll just be in behind Joey," Wardle added.
"I'll do whatever he wants me to do. I'll probably do most of the kicking, coming from an AFL background, the long-range kicks anyway."
Sunday's match at Larkin Oval is shaping as one of the best of the round given the start the two sides have had.
The Spacemen head to Nyngan as one of just four sides unbeaten after two rounds while the Tigers bounced back from a one-point loss in round one with a commanding 40-12 win over Orange Hawks.
As much as a new-look Parkes side has impressed in attack - 74 points have been scored across two games - it's the defence which has stood out the most.
Orange Hawks' only two tries in round one came via kicks in round one while Bathurst Panthers were only allowed one try in last weekend's 34-6 result.
"We're trying to pride ourselves on our defence and it's shown in the first two rounds," Wardle said.
"Our defence has been massive. We haven't really strung together much of an attack, we've done some thing well, but we can work on that.
"The defence has been massive and early in the year you want that defence good because your attack will come."
As well as the captain-coach being absent, the Spacemen will again be without the injured duo Jake Dooley and Jake Porter due to a broken jaw and broken arm respectively on Sunday.
The forward pack remains an area of strength with new props Jack Buchanan and Takitau Mapapalangi catching the eye in the early rounds while the Spacemen continued to be linked with a move for former Orange CYMS and Queensland Cup front-rower Joe Duffy.
The returning Brandon Tago will slot into Wardle's place in the back-row for the Nyngan match, further proving the club's improved depth up front this season.
"We have got more depth there in the forwards," Wardle said.
"Tau (Mapapalangi) could also play on an edge. He's that quick. I haven't ever seen a front-rower that quick and he's got skill.
"Our forwards our going to be massive for us. They can play big minutes and will set the platform for us."
Sunday's first grade match kicks off at 2pm at Larkin Oval.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
