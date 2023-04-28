His West Tigers team-mates might joke that he's a pest who loves 'yapping', but seeing Brent Naden back in the starting line up is something they're seriously happy about.
When Naden injured himself scoring a try in the Tigers' round six loss to Parramatta, it was initially thought he'd broken his collarbone.
However, it proved to just be a blow to the shoulder and the Wellington Cowboys junior has been named in the centres for Saturday's NRL clash at Bathurst's Carrington Park against the Penrith Panthers.
Fellow centre Starford To'a is hoping Naden can provide the spark the Tigers need to upset Panthers and post the first win of their 2023 campaign.
"Yeah, he's a pest. Even when he's injured and not on the field he'll be on the sideline just yapping. You've just got to ignore him and he'll go away," To'a laughed.
"[But] It's good to have his voice back in the team.
"He'll bring a lot of energy to our side, he's been great for us the first couple of rounds and hopefully he can continue his form coming back."
Naden started his NRL career with the Panthers, but in his three seasons at Penrith he didn't play in any of their NRL fixtures at Carrington Park.
He joined the Tigers midway through last season and scored five tries in 10 appearances.
This year while the Tigers have suffered seven consecutive losses and are the only NRL side yet to win a match, Naden has been one of their shining lights.
In the five games he's played he's scored twice, he's had 12 tackle breaks, three line breaks, a try assist and averages 123 running metres.
But the Tigers need to do more to snap their losing streak and To'a admits it is difficult to pinpoint exactly what is going wrong.
"You can't question the effort and toughness the boys are playing with," To'a said.
"It's hard to find answers when we're putting a lot of work into games and we're fighting right to the end and not getting a result. It's kind of hard to ask yourself what is going wrong."
One thing that To'a thinks the Tigers can do better is not concede early tries.
He wants his side to be the ones in front this Saturday night instead of having to do the chasing.
"I think personally, as a collective, starting well [is important]. I think every game so far we've let in the first two tries, so that's a big work on for us this week," he said.
"We know we've got the heart and resilience to fight back to get in the game so if we can start well, it will be good for us to get us through the game."
A former Junior Kiwi and Australian Schoolboy representative, To'a's first try in the NRL came on debut when he was playing against Panthers as a Newcastle Knight in 2019.
However, To'a has never played in a side that's beaten the Panthers and knows just how formidable the two-time defending premiers are.
"They're a good side, they're one of the best sides when a game goes into an arm wrestle, so I think for us, taking care of their back five, making sure they don't get the momentum for their forwards," he said.
Saturday night's game between the Tigers and Panthers at Carrington Park will kick off at 7.35pm.
