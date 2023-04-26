There's very few who could have predicted a third round meeting between Dubbo CYMS and the Wellington Cowboys would be an early season top-of-the-table battle.
But CYMS coach Shawn Townsend is one of those not surprised by the Cowboys' hot start to 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership.
Having collected the wooden spoon last year after winning just one game, Wellington is one of only four teams who are two-from-two to start the new season.
A first round win over fellow 2022 strugglers Lithgow didn't surprise too many but last weekend's 18-16 victory over a Bathurst St Pat's side which entered the season with plenty of hype made people sit up and take note.
It marked the first time the Cowboys had scored back-to-back wins since July 2021 but Townsend said a footy-mad community like Wellington was never going to stay down for too long.
"It's not very often they have a couple of bad years in a row," Townsend said.
"And they've got one of the best leaders going around in bush footy in Justin (Toomey-White). He's a great leader.
"Two games at home might have helped them but they compete hard and they've got a couple of kids back in the halves that know the game pretty well.
"They're clever footballers who are skillful so that will get them some points and then you put Justin and Mac Dutfield and blokes like that in and they've been good footballers for a long, long while now.
"I'm not that surprised and we're looking forward to it."
The new halves combination of Rylee Blackhall and Jai Merritt was heavily involved on Saturday and the kicking game of both played a big role in the win over St Pat's.
Captain-coach Toomey-White's influence was also on show as he's got his young side to buy into his system of impacting the community as well as the rugby league club.
While the focus on defence throughout pre-season is paying dividends already, Toomey-White said after the win over St Pat's his goal is about much than victories.
"We haven't spoken about what other people have thought outside our camp," he said.
"We know where we need to be and I've said it from the start. This is not a year-long process, this is building ourselves for the long process.
"Building really good young men off the field and our process will speak for itself on the field.
"Once we've got young men working throughout the week and being better men then they'll be better friends, better partners, betters sons, and the list goes on.
"That's what I'm focused on and the results on the field will speak for itself."
Despite their strong start to the season, the Cowboys will start heavy underdogs at Apex Oval in round three.
Dubbo CYMS has been a standout early in the season and followed a 60-0 trouncing of Bathurst Panthers in round one with a 46-8 victory at Lithgow on Saturday.
Jeremy Thurston has started the season brilliantly and has scored back-to-back hat-tricks after finishing as the competition's leading try-scorer last year.
He's one of a number of players settled in his own position and his own game, and having that has helped CYMS early in the year while so many other sides search for the right combinations.
"That's because we've got a core group of blokes who have been there for a long, long time," Townsend said.
"Putting 'Bono' (Alex Bonham) back to hooker, he's nice and calm and doesn't get flustered there.
"You've got Jarryn (Powyer), Benny (Marlin) and even Jeremy back at fullback and Claude (Gordon) is back and has played a lot of knockout footy with some of them, so we've got a little bit of a combination there even though it is a bit different to previous years.
"Jeremy has been there but played in a different position (last year) and he reads the game a second quicker than most other players.
"He and Claude pick things up a bit quicker than others so we might have a bit of an advantage there and Jord (halfback Jordi Madden) is just getting better after last year as well.
"We've got the same core and the same leaders and that means the message is the same."
The Mudgee Dragons and Parkes Spacemen are the other unbeaten teams after the first two rounds.
CYMS and the Cowboys will do battle from 2pm at Apex Oval on Sunday, April 30.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
