Dubbo has continued its lucky streak of lottery winners, with two more confirmed in the past week.
One couple received the most welcome surprise when they checked their lottery ticket during a routine shopping trip last week.
The couple won the guaranteed first prize of $100,000 in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot, which was drawn on Tuesday, April 11.
As well as winning $100,000, the duo won a consolation prize of $2,000, bolstering their total windfall to $102,000.
Their winning entry of five consecutive numbers was purchased online at News at the Mall at Orana Mall and it took the couple a little longer to discover their exhilarating newfound fortune as their contact details weren't up to date.
"It's only just sinking in, and I've known since Friday," the winning husband said when contacted by The Lott.
"It's the most we've ever won. I personally won $1,000 on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket when they first came out. That would've been a long time ago.
"We found out when we checked our lottery tickets at the mall. The team member told us that we'd won $100,000, but we weren't entirely sure.
"It's great hearing it confirmed this morning.
"We're not too sure what we'll spend the money on, but we know it will go to good use."
The winning streak for the city continued on Monday when a mystery player scored their own $100,000 Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot win.
The win came from draw 10768 on Monday, April 17 and the winning ticket was purchased at the Talbragar street newsagency.
The winner of that ticket is unregistered, meaning they are yet to receive the official call to tell of the life-changing result.
