There was plenty happening for young and old during the past week.
Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole has been kept busy as a fun school holiday Lego workshop late last week was followed by another big weekend.
On Saturday, Belinda was at the important and meaningful Tradies Breakfast and Ingenia Gardens early on before also stopping at the regular Farmers Markets, the Dubbo Patchwork and Quilters Fair, and the Unveiling the Shape of the Vintage Bride exhibition at Dundullimal.
Things didn't stop on Sunday as we also snapped away at the Dads for Kids festival at Dubbo Showground.
