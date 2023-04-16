Daily Liberal
David Baxter convicted in Dubbo Local Court for entering a home without permission

Bageshri Savyasachi
Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated April 17 2023 - 8:26am, first published 4:30am
File picture

Dubbo Local Court has convicted a man after he entered a Cobra Street home without permission, thinking it was "a hostel".

Reporter

