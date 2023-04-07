With the growing need for more skilled workers in the region, Kelsey Rowe is showing that the next generation of workers have what it takes.
The Dubbo local is often seen behind the bar at The Garden Hotel and Monkey Bar, where she makes cocktails, pours drinks and is a supervisor of the staff.
"The Garden Hotel and the Monkey Bar are quite different hospitality venues and it's great being able to work at both places," she said.
"I love catching up with the Dubbo community while pouring them a beer or two."
Business NSW reports high levels of skills and labour shortages across the hospitality industry, alongside trades, health and community service workers in the Orana region.
According to Restaurant and Catering Australia the chef shortage is so severe, there is an average of only one skilled applicant for every 10 jobs advertised nationwide.
But Ms Rowe's dedication to learning and growing has seen her excel in her supervisor roles at Dubbo's popular hospitality venues, The Monkey Bar and the Garden Hotel.
"I am so passionate about the hospitality industry, interacting with people and creating delicious drinks and cocktails is so rewarding," she said.
Ms Rowe has always had an interest in the hospitality industry, and after dining at some "outstanding" venues including a seafood restaurant in the Whitsundays and a Hatted restaurant in Mudgee, her love for the industry grew.
Ms Rowe completed a Certificate IV in Hospitality at TAFE NSW Dubbo during COVID-19 lockdowns then decided to increase her skills by studying a Certificate III in Commercial Cookery.
It was during this time the star student was awarded the Tourism and Experience Services student of the year at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards.
"It was amazing to come home with this award," she said.
"The night was held at the beautiful Goonoo Goonoo station, just outside Tamworth. It's so great that TAFE NSW gives their students the opportunity to be acknowledged.
"Special thanks to my hospitality teacher Nick John for his outstanding teaching and being there on the night."
After graduating TAFE, Ms Rowe really found her feet working at the two different venues.
"The Monkey Bar runs a beer festival every year called Beers to the Bush and I have worked there twice now and it's such a fun day," she said.
"The Garden Hotel also holds concerts occasionally and it's been amazing working those nights and getting to meet and listen to some great artists."
Ms Rowe works hard as a supervisor at both venues, at the Garden Hotel she checks people into the hotel, put through keno and TAB sports bet transactions, works with the pokie machines and serves customers in both the bar and kitchen.
At the Monkey Bar she serves customers, makes cocktails and helps out in the kitchen. She will also open and close the venues.
Ms Rowe wanted to encourage the community to follow her lead by considering a hospitality or cookery course at TAFE NSW as skilled workers continue to be in demand in the Orana region.
Ms Rowe said from doing the TAFE courses and working in hospitality venues she has learnt many new skills and gained so much confidence.
"I am so grateful for this - these skills learnt can take you almost anywhere to gain employment," she said.
"I have made many connections throughout my career and I think it's such a great thing to have."
The Monkey Bar Owner Cass Smith, said the hospitality skills shortage was being felt "at all levels" in the region and urged young people, or older workers who had been laid off recently, to retrain at TAFE NSW and help create a pipeline of skilled workers.
"Local hospitality businesses are crying out for skilled workers and people can do a hospitality course at TAFE NSW quickly and walk into a great job," Ms Smith said.
"We are so proud of Kelsey, she treats the business like her own and she has a bright future ahead of her."
That bright future includes continuing to learn and work in the industry as well as travel around the country to dine at new venues, Ms Rowe said.
"I would love to thank my TAFE teachers Nick, Sue, Ronnie and Damien for all their hard work they put in for myself and all the other students over the years. As well as my employers Jordan, Tim and Cass," she said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
